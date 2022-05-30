The Fantasia Holdings Group headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese developer Fantasia might face liquidation after wind-up petition in Cayman Islands over outstanding loan of US$149 million

  • Developer says in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange that it will ‘oppose the petition vigorously’
  • It is uncertain whether the wind-up petition will be successful, given that it has been filed by one loan creditor holding a relatively small sum, analyst says

Pearl Liu
Updated: 4:08pm, 30 May, 2022

