The Fantasia Holdings Group headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese developer Fantasia might face liquidation after wind-up petition in Cayman Islands over outstanding loan of US$149 million
- Developer says in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange that it will ‘oppose the petition vigorously’
- It is uncertain whether the wind-up petition will be successful, given that it has been filed by one loan creditor holding a relatively small sum, analyst says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Fantasia Holdings Group headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg