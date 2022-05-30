Francis Choi (left) and Karson Choi (right) at the opening of a Unique Timepieces store, under the Early Light International (Holdings) group, on May 11, 2012. Photo: Handout
Sing Tao Daily gets a new co-owner after Kaisa magnate’s daughter sells half of her controlling stake to scion of Hong Kong’s ‘Toy King’
- Kwok Hiu-ting, the 28-year-old daughter of Kaisa’s chairman, sold 14.2 per cent of Sing Tao News at an undisclosed price to a company owned by Karson Choi Ka-tsan
- The senior Kwok and Choi will both be co-chairmen of Sing Tao after the disposal, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday
