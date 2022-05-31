A file photo of the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai from May 9. The economic hardship caused by the lockdown may benefit first-time buyers, says a prospective homebuyer. Photo: EPA-EFE
China mortgage rate cut, lower down payment requirements could save homebuyers 10 per cent in monthly instalments, revive home sales
- Rate cut ‘will help buyers save at least 10 per cent in mortgage instalments per month’, CGS-CIMB analyst says
- Those who want to sell ‘will have to lower prices’, says would-be homebuyer in Shanghai
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A file photo of the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai from May 9. The economic hardship caused by the lockdown may benefit first-time buyers, says a prospective homebuyer. Photo: EPA-EFE