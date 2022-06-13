Hong Kong has been a safe bet as a property investment since 1997 - will this continue? Photo: SCMP/Edmond So
Departing Hong Kong property investors haunted by same dilemma of 1997, where will the best real estate returns be found?

  • Hong Kong is now facing its biggest exodus since 1997 amid concerns over the National Security Law and strict social-distancing measures
  • Mature residential property markets such as London and Vancouver may offer better prospects in years ahead, some analysts say

Jess Ma and Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:00am, 13 Jun, 2022

