The building at 47 to 57 Staunton Street in Sheung Wan went to Wheelock at the reserve price of HK$529 million (US$67.4 million) on Monday. Photo: Handout
The building at 47 to 57 Staunton Street in Sheung Wan went to Wheelock at the reserve price of HK$529 million (US$67.4 million) on Monday. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong property developers eye old buildings in prime spots as they hope government will ease compulsory-sale process

  • Wheelock won a compulsory auction for a site in Sheung Wan on Monday at the reserve price of HK$529 million (US$67.4 million)
  • The government may make compulsory sales easier, as the number of private buildings older than 50 years surged 126 per cent over the past decade

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:36am, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The building at 47 to 57 Staunton Street in Sheung Wan went to Wheelock at the reserve price of HK$529 million (US$67.4 million) on Monday. Photo: Handout
The building at 47 to 57 Staunton Street in Sheung Wan went to Wheelock at the reserve price of HK$529 million (US$67.4 million) on Monday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE