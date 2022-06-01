The building at 47 to 57 Staunton Street in Sheung Wan went to Wheelock at the reserve price of HK$529 million (US$67.4 million) on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property developers eye old buildings in prime spots as they hope government will ease compulsory-sale process
- Wheelock won a compulsory auction for a site in Sheung Wan on Monday at the reserve price of HK$529 million (US$67.4 million)
- The government may make compulsory sales easier, as the number of private buildings older than 50 years surged 126 per cent over the past decade
