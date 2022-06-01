The view from a hotel in Shanghai. Hotels in mainland China have seen revenues and occupancy decline during the pandemic. Photo: Handout
The view from a hotel in Shanghai. Hotels in mainland China have seen revenues and occupancy decline during the pandemic. Photo: Handout
Business

China’s strict Covid-19 curbs a roadblock for growing investment in hotels sector

  • A record high construction of hotel rooms seen in the first quarter of this year is unlikely to continue, JLL executive says
  • China’s zero-Covid policy has largely decreased business activity, Knight Frank executive says

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:44am, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The view from a hotel in Shanghai. Hotels in mainland China have seen revenues and occupancy decline during the pandemic. Photo: Handout
The view from a hotel in Shanghai. Hotels in mainland China have seen revenues and occupancy decline during the pandemic. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE