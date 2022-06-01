Sun Hung Kai Properties owns and operates five malls in Shanghai, including Iapm. Photo: Handout
Shanghai ends lockdown: Hong Kong developers reopen 12 shopping centres as China’s commercial hub swings back to life after two-month hiatus
- About 22 million Shanghai residents in low-risk areas will be allowed to move freely starting today, while 2.67 million businesses resume operations
- SCMP’s Shanghai correspondents will provide on-the-ground coverage of the formal end of lockdown in China’s commercial hub, as the Covid-19 comes under control
