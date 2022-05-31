Image of Nan Hai Corporation. Photo: Handout
Property arm of Nan Hai Corp forces staff to stand down for six months due to tough financial conditions: social media posts
- Employees of The Peninsula Shenzhen Property Development have been suspended from work for six months from June 1, according to posts
- Nan Hai Corporation issued a profit warning in March saying it had been impacted by property market downturn and pandemic disruption
