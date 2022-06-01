WM Motor sold 44,152 EVs last year, more than doubling its 2020 output. Photo: Handout
IPO
Business

Baidu-backed EV firm WM Motor applies to list in Hong Kong, may raise US$1 billion

  • WM Motor’s filing on Wednesday did not disclose the amount of funds it hoped to raise, but Bloomberg reported in November that it was targeting about US$1 billion
  • EV companies can attract investors, as the sector is up and coming, analyst says

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 3:00pm, 1 Jun, 2022

