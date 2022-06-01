Shanghai’s Hongqiao Airport was largely deserted as only a few flights were scheduled on Wednesday. Photo: Mandy Zuo
Shanghai’s Hongqiao Airport was largely deserted as only a few flights were scheduled on Wednesday. Photo: Mandy Zuo
Business

A fraction of passenger flights resume in Shanghai as travel restrictions prove to be a deterrent

  • Thirty-one flights took off and arrived in Shanghai by early afternoon on Wednesday, around 2 per cent of the total a year earlier
  • Students and workers were among the people leaving the city, but confusion over validity of PCR tests left many stranded

Iris OuyangMandy Zuo
Iris Ouyang in Shanghaiand Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai’s Hongqiao Airport was largely deserted as only a few flights were scheduled on Wednesday. Photo: Mandy Zuo
Shanghai’s Hongqiao Airport was largely deserted as only a few flights were scheduled on Wednesday. Photo: Mandy Zuo
READ FULL ARTICLE