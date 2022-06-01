Zhang Tao, then deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington DC on October 5, 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Bank of International Settlements appoints former PBOC deputy governor as first Chinese APAC chief representative
- Zhang Tao is joining the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) as its Asia-Pacific chief representative
- Based in Hong Kong, the former PBOC deputy governor becomes the first Chinese to take such senior role
