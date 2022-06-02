Many companies are relocating to Hong Kong’s Central business district amid falling rents. Photo: Reuters
Business

US law firm Dorsey & Whitney joins peer in relocating to Hong Kong’s Central business district amid falling rents

  • Dorsey & Whitney has taken up 3,500 sq ft of space at Alexandra House in Central
  • Office rents in Central are currently a third lower at HK$116 (US$14.8) per square foot compared with the peak of HK$170 in 2019

Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:22am, 2 Jun, 2022

