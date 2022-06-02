Many companies are relocating to Hong Kong’s Central business district amid falling rents. Photo: Reuters
US law firm Dorsey & Whitney joins peer in relocating to Hong Kong’s Central business district amid falling rents
- Dorsey & Whitney has taken up 3,500 sq ft of space at Alexandra House in Central
- Office rents in Central are currently a third lower at HK$116 (US$14.8) per square foot compared with the peak of HK$170 in 2019
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Many companies are relocating to Hong Kong’s Central business district amid falling rents. Photo: Reuters