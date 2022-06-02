Exterior view of the National Development and Reform Commission in Beijing. Photo; SCMP / Dickson Lee
Exterior view of the National Development and Reform Commission in Beijing. Photo; SCMP / Dickson Lee
Business

China unveils three major climate change documents in three days, doubling down on clean energy buildout plans

  • NDRC has unveiled a new plan for renewable energy during the 14th five-year period from 2021 to 2025
  • China has introduced three high-level documents to boost green transition and to support country’s dual-carbon goals.

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Exterior view of the National Development and Reform Commission in Beijing. Photo; SCMP / Dickson Lee
Exterior view of the National Development and Reform Commission in Beijing. Photo; SCMP / Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE