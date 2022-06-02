A worker in a protective suit walks on a pedestrian crossing at an intersection in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district on June 2, 2022. China’s rigid Covid-19 control measures have been driving reduced carbon emissions since March this year. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: carbon emissions of world’s top emitter China to fall further after longest period of decline in a decade
- The nation’s carbon dioxide emissions, which account for the bulk of global greenhouse gas emissions, fell 1.4 per cent in the first three months of the year
- The government’s rigid Covid-19 control measures have become the main driver of reduced carbon emissions since March this year
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A worker in a protective suit walks on a pedestrian crossing at an intersection in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district on June 2, 2022. China’s rigid Covid-19 control measures have been driving reduced carbon emissions since March this year. Photo: Reuters