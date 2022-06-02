A construction site in Beijing. Developers’ contracted sales have stopped falling further from March and April, according to one of the largest real estate brokers in China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese developers expected to speed up sales in third quarter after meeting less than 30 per cent of sales targets for year as of May

  • Sales revenues at China’s top 100 property firms in May showed a yearly decline of 60 per cent but also a month-on-month rise of 5.6 per cent, according to CRIC
  • Developers’ contracted sales will see a strong recovery from June, on improving sentiment and supportive measures: CGS-CIMB Securities executive

Sandy LiPearl Liu
Sandy Li and Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:30pm, 2 Jun, 2022

