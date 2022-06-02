A construction site in Beijing. Developers’ contracted sales have stopped falling further from March and April, according to one of the largest real estate brokers in China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese developers expected to speed up sales in third quarter after meeting less than 30 per cent of sales targets for year as of May
- Sales revenues at China’s top 100 property firms in May showed a yearly decline of 60 per cent but also a month-on-month rise of 5.6 per cent, according to CRIC
- Developers’ contracted sales will see a strong recovery from June, on improving sentiment and supportive measures: CGS-CIMB Securities executive
