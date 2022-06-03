Potential buyers wait in line to buy flats at Sino Land’s Grand Mayfair residential development in Yuen Long, on May 20, 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Potential buyers wait in line to buy flats at Sino Land’s Grand Mayfair residential development in Yuen Long, on May 20, 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Hong Kong’s property market regains mojo as deals hit 10-month high in May

  • Overall property transactions jumped 63.8 per cent month-on-month to 7,949 in May, which was also the highest since 9,957 clocked in July 2021
  • Sales of new homes saw the biggest jump in May, rising nearly fivefold to 1,492 units from the previous month

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:39am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential buyers wait in line to buy flats at Sino Land’s Grand Mayfair residential development in Yuen Long, on May 20, 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Potential buyers wait in line to buy flats at Sino Land’s Grand Mayfair residential development in Yuen Long, on May 20, 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE