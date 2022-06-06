Joseph Yam, who was the CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority from its establishment in 1993 until 2009, set the currency peg fixing the Hong Kong dollar at 7.8 per US dollar in 1983. Photo: Edmond So
exclusive | Hong Kong should stick to four-decade-old US dollar currency peg as it braces for ‘unusual challenges’ ahead, HKMA former CEO Yam says
- Keeping a system that has proven to be most resilient is our best option, city’s longest-serving central banker says
- Linking local currency to the yuan should only be considered ‘if there is a nuclear war in finance’
