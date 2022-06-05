Workers are seen near a crane lifting offshore wind energy equipment in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, April 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: How Chinese shipbuilding giant CSSC’s floating wind turbine will help advance the country’s decarbonisation drive
- The Fuyao turbine, weighing 4,000 tonnes, will be deployed to a site deeper than 50 metres near Luodousha island in southwestern Guangdong
- Some 80 per cent of global offshore wind resources are found in water deeper than 60 metres, where floating turbines are required
