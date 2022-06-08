Butler founders Angues Chan (left) and Jonathan Lam (right) are seeking to modernise property-management practices in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Butler founders Angues Chan (left) and Jonathan Lam (right) are seeking to modernise property-management practices in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong proptech start-up Butler expands beyond concierge services, signs up Swire, New World and Sun Hung Kai, eyes Singapore

  • The company, founded in 2018 to provide services such as cleaning and closet organising, now aims to revolutionise antiquated property-management practices
  • Butler has signed contracts with Swire Properties, New World Development and Sun Hung Kai Properties, and is seeking additional funding

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30am, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Butler founders Angues Chan (left) and Jonathan Lam (right) are seeking to modernise property-management practices in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Butler founders Angues Chan (left) and Jonathan Lam (right) are seeking to modernise property-management practices in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE