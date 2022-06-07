Hong Kong harbours ambitions of becoming a regional carbon trading hub. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change: UK-backed initiative aims to tackle greenwashing with globally recognised emissions standards

  • VCMI was launched last July with funding from the UK government and the philanthropic arm of the Children’s Investment Fund Management hedge fund
  • VCMI’s proposed guidelines will be tested in the year’s second-half by businesses to ascertain their practicality

Eric Ng
Updated: 7:00am, 7 Jun, 2022

