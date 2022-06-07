A echnician works at the construction site of the Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage transmission project in Chizhou, eastern Anhui province on May 25, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 30/60 goals: Beijing unveils ‘transition bonds’ for eight dirty industries, to meet carbon reduction targets
- China to allow a new type of bond financing, specifically widening access for eight ‘dirty industries’ to help drive decarbonisation targets
- Plan to augment the broader US$169 billion domestic green bond market, the second-largest after the US
