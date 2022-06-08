Wheelock’s Wong says he expects to see transactions for Mount Nicholson, pictured, and 77/79 Peak Road this month. He also expects transactions for luxury homes to return to pre-fifth wave levels in the third quarter. Photo: Martin Chan
Mainland Chinese buyers expected to flock to luxury Hong Kong housing now that Shanghai’s lockdown was over, developer says
- Wheelock Properties expects to launch luxury project 1 Plantation Road in the third or fourth quarter to capitalise on renewed demand
- The lifting of Shanghai’s lockdown might have sped up some buyers’ decisions to buy homes in Hong Kong, firm’s managing director says
