Wheelock’s Wong says he expects to see transactions for Mount Nicholson, pictured, and 77/79 Peak Road this month. He also expects transactions for luxury homes to return to pre-fifth wave levels in the third quarter. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Mainland Chinese buyers expected to flock to luxury Hong Kong housing now that Shanghai’s lockdown was over, developer says

  • Wheelock Properties expects to launch luxury project 1 Plantation Road in the third or fourth quarter to capitalise on renewed demand
  • The lifting of Shanghai’s lockdown might have sped up some buyers’ decisions to buy homes in Hong Kong, firm’s managing director says

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:30am, 8 Jun, 2022

