Aji Ichiban has closed all of its 20 branches and laid off some 100 workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Aji Ichiban co-founder may lower rents for vacant shops after Covid-19 losses forced once-thriving Hong Kong snack chain to shut down
- Aji Ichiban has closed all 20 branches and laid off some 100 workers after suffering losses caused by the lack of tourists coming to the city
- One of the vacated premises, in Causeway Bay, was leased recently for as much as 27 per cent below the market rate
