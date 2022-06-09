Aji Ichiban has closed all of its 20 branches and laid off some 100 workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
Aji Ichiban has closed all of its 20 branches and laid off some 100 workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
Business

Coronavirus: Aji Ichiban co-founder may lower rents for vacant shops after Covid-19 losses forced once-thriving Hong Kong snack chain to shut down

  • Aji Ichiban has closed all 20 branches and laid off some 100 workers after suffering losses caused by the lack of tourists coming to the city
  • One of the vacated premises, in Causeway Bay, was leased recently for as much as 27 per cent below the market rate

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Aji Ichiban has closed all of its 20 branches and laid off some 100 workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
Aji Ichiban has closed all of its 20 branches and laid off some 100 workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE