The moves will extend Humansa’s footprint from Hong Kong to Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Photo: Shutterstock
New World Development’s Humansa expands footprint in health and wellness in Greater Bay Area with acquisition and partnership
- Newly acquired Noah Healthcare adds 15 outlets and over 300 doctors in mainland cities.
- Strategic partnership with Visionly will add two ophthalmology centres over the next 18 months
