A file photo of a steel plant in Tangshan city. The city aims to build 30 hydrogen refuelling stations and have at least 2,500 hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles on the road by 2025. Photo: Xinhua
Almost all of Chinese mainland on board with hydrogen development, as Beijing banks on clean fuel for carbon-neutrality drive

  • Tangshan, the world’s biggest steel-producing city, is the latest Chinese city to introduce policies to develop a local hydrogen industry
  • The clean fuel is expected to play a much larger role after China introduced its first-ever national hydrogen strategy in March

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Jun, 2022

