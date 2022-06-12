A file photo of a steel plant in Tangshan city. The city aims to build 30 hydrogen refuelling stations and have at least 2,500 hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles on the road by 2025. Photo: Xinhua
Almost all of Chinese mainland on board with hydrogen development, as Beijing banks on clean fuel for carbon-neutrality drive
- Tangshan, the world’s biggest steel-producing city, is the latest Chinese city to introduce policies to develop a local hydrogen industry
- The clean fuel is expected to play a much larger role after China introduced its first-ever national hydrogen strategy in March
