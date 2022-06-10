Shanghai health authorities issued an ominous warning to the city’s 25 million residents that visiting crowded areas could lead to a resurgence of Covid-19, after six new community infections came to light on Friday.

“We want to urge the residents again to avoid crowding,” Zhao Dandan, deputy Shanghai health commissioner told a press briefing. “Please refrain from going to public venues that are densely crowded without good ventilation systems.”

The total number of cases spotted in communities since Shanghai lifted a citywide lockdown on June 1 rose to 32, with dozens of residential compounds classified as “medium risk zones” in which people must be confined to their homes for 14 days.