A worker in personal protective equipment pushes a cart of lunch deliveries for residents near a neighborhood placed under lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

developing | Shanghai warns public to avoid crowds as it prepares to test 14 million residents for coronavirus on Saturday

  • ‘Please refrain from going to public venues that are densely crowded without good ventilation systems,’ said the deputy Shanghai health commissioner
  • At least 14 million residents in seven of the city’s 16 districts will be required to undergo nucleic acid tests on Saturday

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:06pm, 10 Jun, 2022

Shanghai health authorities issued an ominous warning to the city’s 25 million residents that visiting crowded areas could lead to a resurgence of Covid-19, after six new community infections came to light on Friday.

“We want to urge the residents again to avoid crowding,” Zhao Dandan, deputy Shanghai health commissioner told a press briefing. “Please refrain from going to public venues that are densely crowded without good ventilation systems.”

The total number of cases spotted in communities since Shanghai lifted a citywide lockdown on June 1 rose to 32, with dozens of residential compounds classified as “medium risk zones” in which people must be confined to their homes for 14 days.

The scattered cases heightened worries about a resurgence of the coronavirus in mainland China’s commercial hub, which recently emerged from a two-month shutdown.

At least 14 million residents in seven of the city’s 16 districts will be required to undergo nucleic acid tests on Saturday as the municipal government strengthens virus control amid rising cases.

More to follow...

Daniel Ren is the SCMP's Shanghai bureau chief.

