People line up for nucleic acid tests on a street in Shanghai on June 11 as the city reintroduces lockdown measures in some areas to curb new Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China adds 138 new cases on Friday, as Beijing and Shanghai conduct more mass testing
- China’s two largest cities are tightening Covid-19 restrictions after leading the country’s 138 new cases on Friday
- The rise in locally transmitted cases has concerned residents of Beijing and Shanghai, which had just started reopening shops and workplaces after the last wave
