Property buyers for the Silicon Hill project in Tai Po, at the sales office of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) at the ICC in Central on 11JUN22. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong homebuyers snap up Sun Hung Kai’s Silicon Hill flats for the second weekend in a row, aiming to get ahead of higher interest rates
- Every one of the 198 flats on offer – including eight for sale by tender – at the project at Pak Shek Kok in Tai Po district sold out, according to sales agents
- The flats, ranging from 217 to 770 square feet (71.5 square metres), were priced between HK$3.79 million and HK$11.34 million (US$1.44 million) after discounts
