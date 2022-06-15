Work progresses on mainland Chinese developer Minmetals Land’s Montego Bay residential project in Yau Tong in June 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Developers’ aggressive loan schemes could put financially weak buyers at risk if Hong Kong home prices fall, analysts say
- Minmetals Land, the developer of Montego Bay in Yau Tong, has come up with a plan that allows buyers to defer payments for two years
- The interest rate on the ‘Super Easy First Mortgage Loan’ plan works out to 5.5 per cent at present, versus 1.61 per cent for a Hibor-linked plan
Work progresses on mainland Chinese developer Minmetals Land’s Montego Bay residential project in Yau Tong in June 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen