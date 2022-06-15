General view of retail business and people shopping in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong’s retail sales have shrunk by more than US$16.8 billion since 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong malls, retailers tap into AI analytics to get smarter after losing US$16 billion of sales in post-2018 industry slump
- Artificial intelligence or AI is increasingly being viewed as a necessity to improve efficiency, revenue and user experience, EternityX says
- More than US$16 billion of retail sales have been lost since 2018 due to anti-government protests and ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks
