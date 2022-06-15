Rickey Chan, managing director of local property agency Dorbo Realty, has experienced the ups and downs of Hong Kong’s property market since the 1997 handover. Photo: Handout
In Hong Kong’s property market, HK$10 million no longer buys what it did in 1997
- Average prices for lived-in homes increased 2.4 times between 1997 and now, and some individual flats have appreciated by more than 450 per cent over that span
- The year of the handover proved to be a high-water mark at the time, with the price index plunging 62 per cent between 1997 and 2003 before a steady rise
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Rickey Chan, managing director of local property agency Dorbo Realty, has experienced the ups and downs of Hong Kong’s property market since the 1997 handover. Photo: Handout