Extreme rainstorms in China’s central Henan province last July caused 302 deaths and a total economic loss of US$19 billion. China is among countries facing the biggest threat from climate change, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Photo: AFP
China releases new national climate change strategy to build resilience against global warming by 2035
- The strategy, released by China’s ministry of ecology and environment together with 16 other state agencies, aims to develop the country as a ‘climate-resilient society’ by 2035
- Compared with the previous strategy, latest announcement highlights more climate-change monitoring, early warning and risk management
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Extreme rainstorms in China’s central Henan province last July caused 302 deaths and a total economic loss of US$19 billion. China is among countries facing the biggest threat from climate change, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Photo: AFP