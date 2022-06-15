The South China Morning Post newsroom in Hong Kong’s Times Square. 27JUL21 Photo: SCMP / Martin Chan
SCMP picks Catherine So as chief executive, tapping Hong Kong media and tech veteran to run one of Asia’s oldest English newspapers
- Catherine So, a Hongkonger who graduated from Harvard University in economics, was most recently the Asia-Pacific managing director of Expedia Group
- So will officially replace Gary Liu on July 15 when Liu takes a new role to oversee the growth of Artifact Labs
