Hong Kong International Airport pictured during the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2022. Photo: SCMP / Jelly Tse
Emigrating mainland Chinese and Hongkongers could take combined wealth of US$65 billion with them, consultancy says
- Consultancy Henley & Partners predicts that 10,000 high-net-worth individuals will leave mainland China and 3,000 will depart Hong Kong this year
- The trend is likely to add to the woes of an already slumping property market that has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, agents said
