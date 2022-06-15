Country Garden carried a total debt of 317.92 billion yuan as of the end of last year, a decrease from 326.5 billion yuan a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Country Garden carried a total debt of 317.92 billion yuan as of the end of last year, a decrease from 326.5 billion yuan a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Top Chinese developer Country Garden offers to buy back US$683 million bond in show of financial strength amid sector’s protracted debt woes

  • Shenzhen firm intends to finance the offer with internal funds and bondholders have until June 22 to accept the offer
  • Offer ‘illustrates Country Garden’s healthy balance sheet and financial position’, analyst says

Eric Ng and Pearl Liu

Updated: 10:49pm, 15 Jun, 2022

