Home prices in China’s tier-1 cities increased at a faster pace in May thanks to the relaxation of market curbs. Photo: EPA-EFE
New home prices in China’s tier-1 cities rise at faster pace as relief policies, easing of pandemic controls boost market

  • Prices of new residential units in the mainland’s four biggest, wealthiest cities increased 0.4 per cent in May, compared to 0.2 per cent in April
  • However, the broader market is struggling, with the cost of new homes in 70 cities across the country sliding 0.2 per cent in May

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 6:16pm, 16 Jun, 2022

