Buyers of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP)‘s Silicon Hill flats in Tai Po line up at the developer’s sales office in at the ICC on 11 June 2022. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Soaring interest rates: Hong Kong’s new mortgage borrowers and highly leveraged buyers are most at risk in the property market
- Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po and HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man both warned home buyers to be mindful of higher interest rates
- The risks have been exacerbated by the 75-point blow in Hong Kong’s base rate, in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve’s biggest one-time increase in 28 years
