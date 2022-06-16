Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po delivered a keynote address during the South China Morning Post’s Climate Change Hong Kong Summit 2022 at the Island Shangri La on 16 June 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Business

Climate Change: Greater Bay Area holds the key to Hong Kong’s climate goals, delegates say at SCMP’s inaugural environmental summit

  • Because various provincial and municipal governments in China are competing for low carbon energy resources, we need the Hong Kong government’s support, CLP executive says
  • City can also take advantage of the engineering and project management capabilities of mainland companies to reduce costs

Eric Ng, Martin Choi, David Ren
Eric Ng Martin Choi and David Ren

Updated: 9:29pm, 16 Jun, 2022

