Hong Kong is well placed to act as a go-between in the carbon credits market, experts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong is well placed to act as a go-between in the carbon credits market, experts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Climate Change: Hong Kong well placed to act as go-between in carbon credits market as long as it adopts international standards, experts say

  • The city aims to focus on the downstream activity of creating derivative products such as futures and options
  • For trading to flourish, a regime with international quality assurance standards must be established, said panellists at the SCMP Climate Change Summit

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:00pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is well placed to act as a go-between in the carbon credits market, experts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong is well placed to act as a go-between in the carbon credits market, experts believe. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE