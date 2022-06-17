Hong Kong needs to inject greater urgency into efforts to develop electric-vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Climate change: Hong Kong government must step up efforts to develop EV charging infrastructure to meet 2050 carbon-neutral goal, panel hears

  • While the government has dangled some carrots to encourage the private sector, auto sector executives foresee bottlenecks stalling progress
  • The government should do more to subsidise the operators of charging facilities, said panellists at the Post’s Climate Change Hong Kong Summit

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:15pm, 17 Jun, 2022

