A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 13. The S&P 500 went into bear-market territory as investors continued to react to inflation and Fed tightening. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nearly all of Wall Street – and the Fed – botched calls for 2022 as stocks, Treasuries, bitcoin slump in tandem

  • Just about everyone on Wall Street have got it wrong this year as the Ukraine war, Fed lift-off and China lockdowns sent assets spiralling
  • The S&P 500 has lost 23 per cent while bitcoin shed more than half its value in 2022

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:52pm, 19 Jun, 2022

