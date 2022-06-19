A screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 13. The S&P 500 went into bear-market territory as investors continued to react to inflation and Fed tightening. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nearly all of Wall Street – and the Fed – botched calls for 2022 as stocks, Treasuries, bitcoin slump in tandem
- Just about everyone on Wall Street have got it wrong this year as the Ukraine war, Fed lift-off and China lockdowns sent assets spiralling
- The S&P 500 has lost 23 per cent while bitcoin shed more than half its value in 2022
