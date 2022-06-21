West Kowloon, pictured in October 2021. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Kowloon may attract more Chinese firms as office-rental cost gap narrows between Greater Bay Area cities and Hong Kong
- The average office rent fell nearly 10 per cent in May in Kowloon, leaving rents in parts of the district close to what they are in Shenzhen and Guangzhou
- Fewer Chinese enterprises are based in Kowloon than on Hong Kong Island, but the gap has closed significantly compared with five years ago
