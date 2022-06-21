A sales office for SHKP’s Silicon Hill development. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong developers lower prices to generate sales amid interest rate hikes, high supply
- Developers will first test the water with low starting prices, seeking higher sales volume before achieving a higher price, Ricacorp Properties analyst says
- Rate hikes could limit the upside potential of home prices: JLL executive
