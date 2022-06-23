Fermentation can also be used to fix the shortcomings of plant-based meat products, for example, to add nutritional value and enhance texture and flavour, according to GFI APAC. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s appetite for protein developed through fermentation grows, amid drive to boost demand for meat alternatives, net-zero goal
- Investors’ interest in alternative protein has extended to fermentation and cell-based protein technologies, which are more suitable for long-term deployment, think tank says
- At a meeting in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that it was necessary for China to develop proteins from plants and microorganisms or fermentation
Fermentation can also be used to fix the shortcomings of plant-based meat products, for example, to add nutritional value and enhance texture and flavour, according to GFI APAC. Photo: Shutterstock