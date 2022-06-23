Fermentation can also be used to fix the shortcomings of plant-based meat products, for example, to add nutritional value and enhance texture and flavour, according to GFI APAC. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s appetite for protein developed through fermentation grows, amid drive to boost demand for meat alternatives, net-zero goal

  • Investors’ interest in alternative protein has extended to fermentation and cell-based protein technologies, which are more suitable for long-term deployment, think tank says
  • At a meeting in March, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that it was necessary for China to develop proteins from plants and microorganisms or fermentation

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Jun, 2022

