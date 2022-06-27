People walk along a pedestrian crossing in Asakusa, near the landmark Tokyo Skytree tower in Tokyo. Japan reopened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in about two years from June 10, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
Hongkongers join bespoke Japan property tours to scout for investment opportunities amid yen’s slump
- With Japan reopening its borders to tourists, specialist Hong Kong property agencies are organising tours for investors looking to take advantage of the yen’s decline
- One six-day package includes a helicopter tour of Tokyo, dining at three-star Michelin omakase restaurants, five-star hotel stays in Japan and Hong Kong on return for quarantine
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People walk along a pedestrian crossing in Asakusa, near the landmark Tokyo Skytree tower in Tokyo. Japan reopened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in about two years from June 10, 2022. Photo: AP Photo