A construction site in Beijing. The importance of Asia-Pacific’s real estate markets to sustainability is underlined by the fact that the region now accounts for 20 out of the world’s 36 megacities with populations of more than 10 million. Its urban population is set to grow further, from 2.3 billion in 2019 to nearly 3.5 billion by 2050, a 52 per cent increase. Photo: Bloomberg
Simon Smith
Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Simon Smith

Why Hong Kong landlords, developers and asset managers cannot ignore ESG standards

  • In the region’s real estate markets, Hong Kong is among the front runners in the area of sustainability, with China making swift progress, but Asia-Pacific lags behind Europe and the US
  • Many real estate industry participants in Hong Kong have yet to set out their net-zero pathways and get to grips with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Updated: 12:00pm, 28 Jun, 2022

