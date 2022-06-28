The CSRC and Hong Kong’s SFC have approved the inclusion by mainland and Hong Kong exchanges of ETFs in the Stock Connect scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
The CSRC and Hong Kong’s SFC have approved the inclusion by mainland and Hong Kong exchanges of ETFs in the Stock Connect scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Markets

China and Hong Kong mark 25th anniversary of handover with launch of ETF Connect on July 4, ‘a gift’ that will bring their capital markets even closer

  • Mainland watchdog China Securities Regulatory Commission and Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission reach agreement on the inclusion of ETFs
  • The HKEX’s initial list has 83 mainland-listed ETFs that can be traded by investors, while Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges have included only four Hong Kong-listed ETFs

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:38pm, 28 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The CSRC and Hong Kong’s SFC have approved the inclusion by mainland and Hong Kong exchanges of ETFs in the Stock Connect scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
The CSRC and Hong Kong’s SFC have approved the inclusion by mainland and Hong Kong exchanges of ETFs in the Stock Connect scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE