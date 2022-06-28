The CSRC and Hong Kong’s SFC have approved the inclusion by mainland and Hong Kong exchanges of ETFs in the Stock Connect scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
China and Hong Kong mark 25th anniversary of handover with launch of ETF Connect on July 4, ‘a gift’ that will bring their capital markets even closer
- Mainland watchdog China Securities Regulatory Commission and Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission reach agreement on the inclusion of ETFs
- The HKEX’s initial list has 83 mainland-listed ETFs that can be traded by investors, while Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges have included only four Hong Kong-listed ETFs
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The CSRC and Hong Kong’s SFC have approved the inclusion by mainland and Hong Kong exchanges of ETFs in the Stock Connect scheme. Photo: Nora Tam