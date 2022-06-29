South Asian countries could experience a 10 to 18 per cent reduction in yields of rice crops by 2050, a study showed. Photo: Handout
Climate change, ozone pollution to reduce global crop yields by a fifth, with South Asia most at risk, study shows
- A study by researchers from CUHK and University of Exeter showed that yields of maize, soybeans, wheat and rice could fall by up to 22 per cent by 2050
- The FAO’s rice index, which tracks global rice prices, rose to a one-year high in May, gaining 6.5 per cent since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
