Awareness about sustainability is expected to continue to grow even after Covid-19 recedes, says Kevin Huang, the managing director of Carousell Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Carousell rides sustainability trend in Hong Kong, aims to make buying and selling of second-hand items ‘as frictionless as possible’

  • Hongkongers are becoming much more conscious about being environmentally friendly and sustainable, says platform’s managing director for the city
  • Second-hand furniture has grown in popularity, thanks to Carousell, seller says

Martin Choi
Updated: 9:30am, 30 Jun, 2022

