Steven Lam Hoi-yuen, executive director and co-CEO of GoGoX Holding, rang the HKEX IPO Gong on June 24 for the first time since 2020. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Hong Kong skids to 10th among global IPO venues as funding falls to a 19-year low, but brokers hopeful about second half of 2022

  • IPOs by 22 companies raised US$2.3 billion in the first half of the year, the lowest figure since 2003, according to Refinitiv
  • Brokers said the tide may turn in the second half, noting that market sentiment has improved and more companies have filed for new listings

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:30pm, 29 Jun, 2022

