Steven Lam Hoi-yuen, executive director and co-CEO of GoGoX Holding, rang the HKEX IPO Gong on June 24 for the first time since 2020. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
Hong Kong skids to 10th among global IPO venues as funding falls to a 19-year low, but brokers hopeful about second half of 2022
- IPOs by 22 companies raised US$2.3 billion in the first half of the year, the lowest figure since 2003, according to Refinitiv
- Brokers said the tide may turn in the second half, noting that market sentiment has improved and more companies have filed for new listings
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Steven Lam Hoi-yuen, executive director and co-CEO of GoGoX Holding, rang the HKEX IPO Gong on June 24 for the first time since 2020. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee